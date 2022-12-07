Left Menu

Train collision in Spain hurts 155, no serious injuries

Two passenger trains taking commuters to the city of Barcelona collided early on Wednesday, injuring more than 150 people, though none seriously, Spanish officials said.Emergency services said medics tended to 155 people on site, with 39 later taken to medical centres for further treatment.

PTI | Barcelona | Updated: 07-12-2022 17:10 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 17:10 IST
Train collision in Spain hurts 155, no serious injuries
  • Country:
  • Spain

Two passenger trains taking commuters to the city of Barcelona collided early on Wednesday, injuring more than 150 people, though none seriously, Spanish officials said.

Emergency services said medics tended to 155 people on site, with 39 later taken to medical centres for further treatment. The reported injuries were limited to knocks and bruises.

The collision occurred near Montcada i Reixac, a town 30 minutes north of Barcelona.

Many people make the daily commute from the town and others nearby to Spain's second largest city to work each day.

Spanish Civil Protection said one train was stopped when the second train failed to brake on time and ran into it from behind at around 8 am.

A total of about 800 passengers were on the two trains. Firefighters said nobody was trapped.

Transport Minister Raquel Sánchez said the causes of the incident were being investigated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

 Ukraine
2
Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

 India
3
3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

 India
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agency

Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agen...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022