OLX Autos I Autocar "Pre-owned Car Awards 2023" Winners Announced

Toyota, Maruti, Hyundai, Honda & Renault emerge winners across various categories in the second edition of the Pre-owned car awards Gurugram, Haryana, India (NewsVoir) OLX Autos, India’s leading player in the Pre-owned automobile segment, in collaboration with Autocar India, a leading automotive publication announced the winners of the ‘OLX Autos Autocar Pre-owned Car Awards 2023’ at a virtual event held on December 6th, 2022. OLX Autos Pre-owned Car Awards brings together the entire automotive ecosystem on one platform and was held for the second year in succession with participation from the key players in the Indian automotive industry. The awards also presented valuable insights to consumers on the top Pre-owned cars across categories and segments. The winners were selected across 12 categories, comprising Hatchback, Sedan, SUV, MPV and Luxury car segments and included a Viewer’s choice award for the best Pre-owned automobile brand and an overall winner that was named the Pre-owned Car of the Year. In addition, the Luxury car segment was introduced for the first time this year and cars priced above INR 25 lakhs, were evaluated for this category. Maruti Ertiga won the coveted award of ‘Pre-owned Car of the Year 2023’ while Toyota was named the Viewer’s Choice Award for ‘Best Pre-owned Brand of the Year’ for the second time in a row. The winners include - • Renault Kwid - Best Pre-owned Small Hatchback • Hyundai Grand i10 Nios - Best Pre-owned Mid-size Hatchback • Maruti Suzuki Baleno - Best Pre-owned Large Hatchback • Honda Amaze Best Pre-owned Compact Sedan • Maruti Suzuki Ciaz - Best Pre-owned Mid-size Sedan • Maruti Suzuki Brezza - Best Pre-owned Compact SUV • Hyundai Creta - Pre-owned Mid-Size SUV • MG Hector - Best Pre-owned Premium SUV • Maruti Ertiga - Best Pre-owned MPV • Mercedes Benz E-Class - Best Pre-owned Luxury car Amit Kumar, CEO, OLX India said, “The OLX Autos Autocar Pre-owned car awards are today recognised as the most authentic awards for the Pre-owned car industry. OLX Autos’ has always believed in bringing together all the stakeholders from the automotive ecosystem to build a stronger community and strengthen our consumers’ confidence & trust in the Pre-owned cars as a category. In recent times, the Pre-owned car market has witnessed significant growth and these awards are a true testament to that witnessing participation from all leading OEMs across categories. I would like to congratulate all the nominees and winners who were part of this year's awards and look forward to their presence at the forthcoming editions.” Hormazd Sorabjee, Editor, Autocar India said, “The Pre-owned market has seen a perceptible shift where a lot of first time car buyers are preferring to buy a pre-owned car versus a new car. The idea behind these awards has been to advise our audiences on the best possible choices while buying a pre-owned car. We are thrilled to partner with OLX Autos once again to lean on their expertise to showcase the best cars across categories in this fast-evolving sector.'' The jury for the awards consisted of prominent experts from the auto industry that include Amit Kumar, CEO, OLX India, Ravi Bhatia, president and director of JATO Dynamics India, Hemal N Thakkar, director, CRISIL Limited, AvikChattopadhyay, Co-founder and partner of brand strategy firm Expereal, HormazdSorabjee, Editor, Autocar India, RenukaKirpalani, Executive Editor, Video, Autocar India, and SergiusBarretto, Managing Editor, Autocar India. About OLX Autos OLX Autos builds advanced trading platforms for buying and selling second-hand cars. It combines online and offline services in a simple one-stop solution - bringing convenience, safety, and peace of mind to car buyers and sellers alike, and across 9 countries and four continents. OLX Autos operates 550+ inspection centers across Asia, Europe and the Americas, and online trading platforms for people to buy and sell cars. Over 65K vehicles are inspected per month globally. OLX Autos is currently active in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, India, Indonesia, and Mexico. It operates under the well-known webuyanycar.com brand in the US, and letgoOtoplus in Turkey, and 321 SPRZEDANE and OTOMOTO Klik in Poland. OLX Autos is part of OLX Group, which operates one of the fastest-growing networks of trading platforms globally. It serves 322 million people every month in 30+ countries around the world, helping them buy and sell cars, find housing, get jobs, buy and sell household goods, and much more. For more information, please visit www.olxgroup.com.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)