British PM Sunak looking at further ways to limit strike impact of strikes - spokesperson

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-12-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 18:47 IST
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is looking at further measures to tackle strikes which have spread to several sectors, his spokesperson said on Wednesday, raising the possibility of moves to ease industrial action in the health sector. The spokesman said Sunak believed it was right to look at measures to limit industrial action beyond legislation on maintaining minimum service levels on transport during strikes that is currently planned.

"The prime minister thinks it's right to look at further ways to curb the impact of this disruption we're seeing," the spokesperson told reporters. "We want to come forward with more detail shortly, but I'm not going to put a timescale on it."

