Left Menu

ASK Group aims to raise USD 500 million in 3 years to invest in Indian companies

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-12-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 15:16 IST
ASK Group aims to raise USD 500 million in 3 years to invest in Indian companies
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Asset and wealth manager ASK Capital on Thursday said it is targeting to raise USD 500 million from global investors to take high-return bets on enterprises promoted by Indian entrepreneurs over the next three years.

The company said it has received authorisation from the Central Bank of Ireland for its first UCITS (Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities) vehicle, which creates a harmonised regime throughout Europe for the management and sale of funds.

The UCITS vehicle will be modelled on ASK's flagship PMS (portfolio management services), ASK Indian Entrepreneur Portfolio (IEP), which has a strong track record of over a decade, as per an official statement.

It said IEP, which invests in companies led by Indian entrepreneurs with adequate skin in the game, high standards of governance, vision, execution, capital allocation, and capital distribution skills, has generated returns of over 18 per cent on a compounded basis since its 2010 launch as against a 10.7 per cent rise on the BSE500.

''The case for standalone India allocation has never been stronger and global investors are eager to access India's growth story with the right asset managers,'' ASK Group's managing director and chief executive Sunil Rohokale said.

ASK Capital's chief executive Sameer Dev said the Ireland-domiciled UCITS fund provides global investors with a familiar, tax-efficient, and convenient access to the high growth Indian equity markets.

''We hope to reach out to institutional investors, endowments, pension funds, family offices, and investors via private banks across Europe, Middle East, Latin America and parts of Asia,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vaccination; French drug agency says under investigation over thyroid drug and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022