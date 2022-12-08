Left Menu

UK interior minister warns of Christmas airport delays due to strikes

"Ultimately, security at the border is my number one, non-negotiable priority." The PCS trade union said around 2,000-3,000 staff employed by Britain's interior ministry, the Home Office, would be involved in the walkouts on all but one day between Dec 23-31. The Times newspaper reported the action could lead to up to 30% of flights being cancelled on those days.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-12-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 16:10 IST
UK interior minister warns of Christmas airport delays due to strikes
Suella Braverman Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's interior minister Suella Braverman warned on Thursday that planned strikes by border force workers at major airports including Heathrow and Gatwick over the Christmas period may cause delays.

Border Force workers at several British airports will go on strike for eight days this month in a dispute over pay, threatening huge disruption to travel plans at one of the busiest times of the year. Braverman said people should think carefully about their plans to fly abroad in the coming weeks.

"They may well be delayed on arrivals," she told reporters. "Ultimately, security at the border is my number one, non-negotiable priority." The PCS trade union said around 2,000-3,000 staff employed by Britain's interior ministry, the Home Office, would be involved in the walkouts on all but one day between Dec 23-31.

The Times newspaper reported the action could lead to up to 30% of flights being cancelled on those days. Heathrow and the other airports have said they are working with the airlines and Border Force to mitigate disruption. Britain faces widespread industrial action throughout December, with railway workers and nurses due to walk out next week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vaccination; French drug agency says under investigation over thyroid drug and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022