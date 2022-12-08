Left Menu

IndusInd Bank enters into Rs 500-crore co-lending pact with SV Credit Line

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 17:38 IST
IndusInd Bank enters into Rs 500-crore co-lending pact with SV Credit Line
  • Country:
  • India

Private sector IndusInd Bank announced its tie-up with non-banking finance company SV Credit Line for a co-lending agreement for Rs 500 crore loan exclusively to women borrowers.

The agreement will help rural women access to affordable loans which they could use for a wide range of economic activities such as agriculture, animal husbandry, trading and local manufacturing, among others, SV Credit Line said in a statement.

''The fact that we offer their products and services only to women customers makes this proposition a winning one,'' SV Credit Line Group CEO Vivek Goyal said.

The NBFC (non-banking finance company) only lends to women customers and has a 3.5 lakh customer base serviced by 248 branches spread across 10 states and 130 districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vaccination; French drug agency says under investigation over thyroid drug and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022