Maha: Fire in building at Goregaon, nobody injured

A fire broke out in a ground-plus-four storey building in suburban Goregaon on Thursday afternoon, but nobody was injured in it, a civic official said. The incident occurred in 'Nisarg', a residential-cum-commercial building located opposite Goregaon police station, around 2.30 pm, he said.

''The fire was confined to the ground floor shop and the office of deputy collector (encroachment) located on the first floor of the building,'' the official said.

''The fire brigade sent five fire tenders and other vehicles to the spot and the blaze was doused after one-and-a-half hours by around 3.50 pm,'' he said, adding that personnel from the Mumbai police department and staff from the local ward office also rushed to the spot. Cooling operation is currently underway and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

