UAE president, Saudi crown prince led mediation to release Griner - joint statement
Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 19:59 IST
The UAE president and Saudi crown prince led mediation efforts that secured the release of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner in a prisoner swap with Russia, a UAE-Saudi joint statement said on Thursday.
The player has arrived in Abu Dhabi on board a private plane from Moscow after her release by Russian authorities, the statement added.
