Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 09-12-2022 00:34 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 00:34 IST
Danish defence ministry says its websites hit by cyberattack
  • Denmark

Denmark's defence ministry was hit by a cyberattack on Thursday that had cut off access to its websites, although it had no impact on its operations, the ministry said on Twitter.

The websites were hit by so-called distributed denials of service (DDoS), which direct a firehose of traffic towards targeted servers in a bid to knock them offline, the ministry said.

"Currently, there is no knowledge of other impacts than the lack of access to web portals – there are thus no operational consequences for the defence," it said on Twitter.

