Metropolis Healthcare appoints Surendran Chemmenkotil as CEO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2022 12:41 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 12:41 IST
Metropolis Healthcare on Friday said it has appointed Surendran Chemmenkotil as the Chief Executive Officer, with effect from January 2, 2023.

Chemmenkotil will be joining Metropolis from Airtel Networks Ltd, Nigeria, where he worked as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

''I believe that Surendran is the right candidate to deliver the next phase of growth and ensure sustainable value creation for stakeholders,'' Metropolis Healthcare Managing Director Ameera Shah said in a statement.

With over three and a half decades of experience, he will be instrumental in helping the company cement its leadership position across core markets and increase market share and brand positioning across geographies, she added.

