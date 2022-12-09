Left Menu

Pvt sector needs to scale up investment: Chief Econ Advisor

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2022 16:34 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 16:27 IST
Pvt sector needs to scale up investment: Chief Econ Advisor
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran on Friday said the private sector needs to increase capital expenditure as it may not be healthy for the public sector to continue to invest at the same pace as it did in the last decade.

The combined investment by Centre, states, and public sector enterprises has gone up 3.5 times over the last 10 years from Rs 6.8 lakh crore to Rs 21.2 lakh crore currently.

''In the decade when the non-financial corporate sector and the banking system were repairing balance sheets, the public sector took over and kept up economic growth throughout the second decade of the millennium and it has continued well into the current decade as well,'' Nageswaran said at a CII's Global Economic Policy Summit 2022 here.

The Chief Economic Advisor in the Finance Ministry said there was a need to decide whether to continue to scale up investment at the same pace or allow the private sector to start functioning as the 'primary engine of capital formation in the economy.

The corporate sector, he said, currently has a very healthy balance sheet and the bottom line and the balance sheets of banks and financial institutions have been repaired and they are ready to lend.

''Therefore it may not be necessary or may not be healthy for the public sector to keep expanding capital investment at the same pace.

''Capital expenditure has to continue to increase, but not at the same pace because we should not only be not crowding out the private sector but also ensuring that the combined investment spending by the public and private sector should not drive up the cost of capital too much for the economy,'' Nageswaran said.

Nageswaran's comments follow a nudge by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in September, where she sought to know from the industry what is holding it back from investing in manufacturing, even though foreign investors show confidence in India.

Drawing a parallel between India Inc and the mythological character, 'Hanuman', Sitharaman had said the government is willing to engage with the industry and take policy action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022