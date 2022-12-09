DU student returning from wedding with friends killed in road crash in Greater Noida

A 20-year-old Delhi University student died and four of his friends injured allegedly after their SUV collided with a metro pillar in Greater Noida on Friday while returning from a wedding function, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Ansh Swaroop, a resident of Kalyanpuri area of Delhi. He was doing his graduation from the DU, they said.

The incident took place under the Beta 2 police station area.

Swaroop died before reaching the hospital. Those injured have been identified as Pulkit, Nishant, Priyanshu and Dev Agarwal – all of whom were discharged from the hospital after some hours, police said.

''The five students had come to Greater Noida for a wedding function. They were returning to Delhi in a Mahindra Scorpio which apparently collided with a metro pillar between Pari Chowk and the Alpha 1 metro station around 3.30 am,'' a local police official said.

According to the official, the damages to the front portion of the car indicate that it could have been in a high-speed at the time of the crash.

The police said they have not got any complaint for probe into the case from anyone and those who were injured. Police said they didn't receive any complaint into the matter.

According to a traffic police official, high speed of vehicles is a major contributor to road crashes in Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of UP, adjoining Delhi.

The police data showed that over 350 people have lost their lives this year in road crashes across the district which recorded over 900 accidents in which another 700 people suffered injuries.

