Adani group entity operating Guwahati airport gets aerodrome licence
The Guwahati International Airport Ltd, the Adani group entity that operates the LGBI Airport, here, has been granted aerodrome licence by the DGCA for complete management of the airport, an official statement said on Saturday. The licence was granted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation DGCA on Friday, the Guwahati International Airport Ltd statement said.
- Country:
- India
The Guwahati International Airport Ltd, the Adani group entity that operates the LGBI Airport, here, has been granted aerodrome licence by the DGCA for complete management of the airport, an official statement said on Saturday. The licence was granted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday, the Guwahati International Airport Ltd statement said. It said the aerodrome licence has been given for ''ensuring complete management, operations, and development of the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) airport in accordance with the concession agreement''. ''The license authorizes the aerodrome to be used as a public airport of the country,'' it added. The licence was received by the Chief Airport Officer of LGBI Airport, Utpal Baruah, in Delhi from Arun Kumar, Director General, DGCA, Government of India.
So far, Guwahati International Airport Ltd was operating the LGBI Airport with the licence of the AAI, the facility's earlier operator. The Adani group had taken over the management, operation, and development of Guwahati airport on October 8, 2021.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India's Adani to invest $4 bln in petrochemical complex - FT
Adani to raise Rs 20,000 cr through fresh share issue
BRIEF-Adani Enterprises Approves Fund Raise Via Further Public Offering Of Up To 200 Billion Rupees
Flagship Adani firm to raise $2.45 bln via new share sale
Takeover of NDTV a 'responsibility', says India's richest man Adani - FT