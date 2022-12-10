Left Menu

Six special flights for Indore during NRI convention, global investors' meet in Jan

PTI | Indore | Updated: 10-12-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 19:05 IST
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday said six special flights will be operated for Indore during the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention and Global Investors Summit to be held next month.

The decision was taken following the state government's request to strengthen air connectivity between Indore and south India, the minister said.

Scindia held a meeting with public representatives and officials in Indore to review the preparations for both the international events.

“In view of the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas convention and Global Investors Summit, six special flights will be operated for Indore. These flights will operate from Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram to Indore during both the events,” the minister told reporters after the meeting.

Scindia said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other public representatives had brought to his attention the need to strengthen Indore's air connectivity with south India during these events.

As both the programmes are important, the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport is being decorated and equipped it with worldclass facilities, he said.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention will be held in Indore from January 8 to 10 next year, while the Madhya Pradesh government will organise a global investors’ summit “Invest MP” on January 10 and 11 to attract investors and industrialists from the overseas Indian community.

