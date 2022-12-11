Left Menu

Five of top-10 firms lose Rs 1.67 lakh crore in m-cap; RIL biggest drag

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2022 13:28 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 13:25 IST
Five of top-10 firms lose Rs 1.67 lakh crore in m-cap; RIL biggest drag
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The combined market valuation of five of the 10 most valued firms eroded by Rs 1,67,602.73 crore last week, with Reliance Industries taking the biggest hit.

Last week, the Sensex lost 686.83 or 1.09 per cent amid an overall weak trend in equities.

While Reliance Industries, TCS, Infosys, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank were the laggards from the top-10 pack, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, Adani Enterprises, SBI and HDFC emerged as the gainers.

The valuation of Reliance Industries tumbled by Rs 76,821.01 crore to reach Rs 17,65,173.47 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services' market capitalisation (mcap) declined by Rs 53,641.69 to Rs 12,04,797.55 crore.

The valuation of Infosys eroded by Rs 29,330.33 crore to Rs 6,60,184.76 crore and that of Bharti Airtel fell by Rs 7,705.08 crore to Rs 4,64,529.84 crore.

ICICI Bank's mcap diminished by Rs 104.62 crore to Rs 6,49,102.84 crore.

However, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) added Rs 24,882.17 crore, taking its market valuation to Rs 6,39,370.77.

HDFC Bank's valuation jumped Rs 13,493.73 crore to Rs 9,09,600.11 crore and that of Adani Enterprises advanced Rs 8,475.91 crore to Rs 4,55,521.65 crore.

State Bank of India's mcap grew by Rs 7,942.90 crore to Rs 5,50,157.69 crore and HDFC gained Rs 1,129.55 crore to Rs 4,86,755.77 crore.

Reliance Industries retained its top spot in the list of most valued firms, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, HUL, State Bank of India, HDFC, Bharti Airtel and Adani Enterprises.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; 'It's dead out here': China's slow exit from zero-COVID and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
3
Research finds aging is driven by unbalanced genes

Research finds aging is driven by unbalanced genes

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Brittney Griner's return reignites debate about prisoner swaps; Nobel awards to take place in Stockholm with full glitz and glamour and more

World News Roundup: Brittney Griner's return reignites debate about prisoner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022