SAPS cautions public to refrain from carrying large

Limpopo SAPS Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has cautioned the public to refrain from carrying large sums of money or to share stokvel money in hard cash.

This comes after members of a local stokvel in Mankweng were on Saturday accosted by two armed suspects and robbed of R60 000 cash.

"This after they had gathered to share the money," said provincial SAPS spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

He said it was reported that the stokvel members gathered at the premises of one of the members in Tshware village, Ga-Mamabolo.

"At about 10h30, before they could share their monthly contributions, two suspects appeared and ordered everyone to lie down. They then took all the money and before they fled the scene, they locked all of them into one of the rooms," Hadebe said.

He said police in the province often receive such reports at this time of the year.

"Stokvel members withdraw large amounts of money and proceed to the house of one of the members to share it, especially during this time of the year. This method obviously attracts criminals. Stokvel members are advised to make use of electronic funds transfer (EFT), which minimises crimes of this nature," said Hadebe

The police request anyone with information about the suspects to contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Samuel Malemela, on 076 749 8403 or the nearest Police Station 08600 10111 or MySAPSApp.

Police investigations continue.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)