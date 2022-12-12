Left Menu

Maha: Tanker carrying cooking oil overturns in Thane district; none hurt

A tanker transporting cooking oil overturned on the Mumbra bypass road in Thane district of Maharashtra in the early hours of Monday causing an oil leak and disruption of traffic, officials said. Prima facie, the driver lost his control over the 16-tyre tanker, causing the accident, officials said, adding the cooking oil leaked on road.

12-12-2022
A tanker transporting cooking oil overturned on the Mumbra bypass road in Thane district of Maharashtra in the early hours of Monday causing an oil leak and disruption of traffic, officials said. No one was injured in the incident. The tanker was loaded with 33 tonne of raw cooking oil and was headed towards Valia in Gujarat. Prima facie, the driver lost his control over the 16-tyre tanker, causing the accident, officials said, adding the cooking oil leaked on road. The tanker was removed from the road with the help of two cranes and the spilled oil cleared in an operation that lasted for more than six hours, a Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) official said.

