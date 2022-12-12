KVIC joining hands with Assam Rifles to supply mustard oil

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission(KVIC) has taken another big step towards making India "Aatmanirbhar" by joining hands with Assam Rifles to supply mustard oil. On Monday, KVIC and Assam Rifles signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect. The MoU was signed by Shri Jitendra Kumar Gupta, Zonal Dy.Chief Executive Officer, KVIC and Shri Biju K. Sam, Commandant, Assam Rifles, in presence of KVIC Chairman, Shri Manoj Kumar.

The development comes in wake of the instructions of Home Minister Shri Amit Shah to the paramilitary forces, to encourage local products in a bid to support the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan" initiated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Minister for MSME, Shri Narayan Rane welcomed the move.

Shri Amit Shah had also made it mandatory to sell only "Swadeshi" products through the CAPF canteens across India. The Assam Rifles will soon place an order for supply of 458 quintals of high quality kachhi ghani mustard oil, worth about Rs. 2.71 Crores, which will be supplied by KVIC during 2022-23. The Expressed Mustard oil will be packed in 15 kg square ISI marked tin conforming to BIS specification No IS: 10325-2000 and 01 Litre Pet Bottle as per the specification of BIS/FSSAI norms as applicable in PAN India.

Supplies of Mustard oil by the KVIC shall conform to the relevant FSSAI Standards. The quality of Mustard oil will be checked at consignee's door step by a Board of Officers detailed by the DG, Assam Rifles. Mustard oil proposed to be supplied will carry "Shelf Life'' of approx. nine (09) months from the date of supply at Assam Rifles for soundness, wholesomeness and fitness for human consumption. Supply will be provisioned by KVIC within 45 days from the date of issue of supply order by Assam Rifles. Stores are required to be dispatched by road/rail transport only up to five destinations (1) Shillong, 2) Dimapur, 3) Mantripukhri (Imphal), 4) Silchar and 5) Jorhat, all MGARs locations of Assam Rifles) on freight paid basis.

KVIC Chairman Shri Manoj Kumar, while thanking the Home Minister for his initiative, said the MoU was a historic step, as this is for the second time that KVIC has signed a deal with the paramilitary forces for supply of any material. He said this was a major step towards creating sustainable local employment in these times.

The KVIC and Assam Rifles have signed the MoU for a period of one year which will be renewed further.

Notably, the KVIC recently supplied products like; honey, pickles, edible oils, agarbatti, papad, amla candy and cotton towels, etc. to CAPF canteens

(With Inputs from PIB)