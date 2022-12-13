Ladakh admin procures 6 high-speed Swiss made snow blowers

Left Menu

13-12-2022
The Ladakh administration has procured six high-speed Swiss-made snow cutters and blowers for the union territory in order to keep road communication open in winter, officials said.

Ladakh, which is a land of high passes and high-altitude roads, witnesses extreme cold conditions amid high snowfall in winter.

''Six high-capacity Snow cutter-blowers have been procured for the deployment in roads in Ladakh. They have been imported from Switzerland'', a senior official told PTI.

Named ''Supra 4002'', swiss made machines can clear snow 3,500 tonnes per hour with an operating speed of 40 kilometres per hour, he said.

Armed with 440 horsepower output, it has an ejection distance of 40 meters of blowing up snow, he said.

These high-power blowers for fast snow-clearing work are procured at a cost of Rs 22.20 crores, he said.

The operators trained by Aebischmid company engineers have now been deployed for operations, he said. These blowers are deployed on this Kargil-Zanskar road for efficient clearing of snow, he said, adding that the aim is to keep this highway open throughout in winter.

The machines have been dedicated to fastening the opening of important passes of Kargil during winter, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

