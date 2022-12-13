J-K: Mughal Road opens for traffic after five days

The Mughal Road, connecting the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in the Jammu region with south Kashmir's Shopian district, was reopened for vehicular traffic on Tuesday after remaining closed for five days due to heavy snowfall, officials said.

The road was reopened for traffic in the afternoon. All the vehicles stranded on the highway moved to their respective destinations, they said.

The highway was closed due to heavy snowfall on December 8.

