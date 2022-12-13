Left Menu

Par panel to take up Delhi airport congestion issue with DIAL CEO on Thu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 15:59 IST
A Parliamentary panel will take up the issue of congestion at Delhi airport with the CEO of airport operator DIAL on December 15 amid passengers facing long waiting hours, according to the committee's Chairman Vijayasai Reddy.

The Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture will be holding the meeting with Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, the CEO of the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL).

The panel will take up the issue of congestion at the meeting on December 15, Reddy told reporters.

The panel is to hear the views of the DIAL CEO and the Chairman of the Association of Private Airport Operators (APAO) on the 'development of greenfield and brownfield airports and issues pertaining to civil enclaves in defence airports', according to the notice.

In recent days, there have been rising passenger complaints about long queues and waiting hours at the country's largest airport Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) here.

The civil aviation ministry and the stakeholders have taken various measures to deal with the situation.

IGIA has three terminals -- T1, T2 and T3. All international flights and some domestic services operate from T3. On an average, it handles around 1.90 lakh passengers and about 1,200 flights daily.

