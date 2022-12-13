MissFetch by Payel Jain Parekh aiming to provide luxury fashion at affordable prices

Left Menu

MIssFetch - a clothing brand is aiming to offer sustainable luxury clothes at affordable prices. The brand is becoming omnipotent in the sphere of fashion and trends. With sustainability trending in the wake of the pandemic, MissFetch moved away from fast fashion brands and instead, looking for lesser known labels and designers making one-of-a-kind pieces.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 16:23 IST
New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI/ATK): MIssFetch - a clothing brand is aiming to offer sustainable luxury clothes at affordable prices. The brand is becoming omnipotent in the sphere of fashion and trends. With sustainability trending in the wake of the pandemic, MissFetch moved away from fast fashion brands and instead, looking for lesser known labels and designers making one-of-a-kind pieces. MissFetch is driven by a team of enthusiastic professionals drawn from myriad fields, all united in their common goal of providing luxury fashion at an affordable price.

Most of the clothing brand's outfits are centered around vintage accessories like necklace, bracelet or chunky rings. MissFetch is a budget friendly clothing brand made for contemporary, confident women who have the freedom to express themselves. Payal Jain Parekh is the founder of MissFetch. She enjoys trying new looks and experimenting with versatile styles. She is also a social media influencer and there her main motto is to help emerging new Indian brands to be recognised and benefitted by her set of audience.

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

