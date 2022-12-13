Maha: 37 autorickshaw drivers booked over protest by unions against 'bike taxis' in Pune

The Pune police have registered a case against 37 autorickshaw drivers for the protest staged by unions against 'bike taxis' operating in the city, an official said on Tuesday.

Several autorickshaw unions protested on Monday against ‘bike taxis’ and parked their three-wheelers in the middle of the road at RTO Chowk, causing heavy traffic jams on the nearby routes.

''Additional police force was used to remove autorickshaws parked in the middle of the road. An offence was registered under relevant sections of the IPC, Criminal Law Amendment Act and Maharashtra Police Act against 37 drivers, including union leaders and office-bearers,'' an official from Bundgarden police station said.

The autorickshaw unions have demanded that the 'bike taxi' service, operated by Rapido, an app-based aggregator, be stopped in Pune.

Meanwhile, Rapido, in a press statement, said the autorickshaw agitation had inconvenienced commuters and hardworking riders of the company.

''The demand by the unions to stop bike taxi services in Pune is putting into question the livelihoods of 57,000 Rapido Captains in Pune and their families,'' the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)