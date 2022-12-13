Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 17:52 IST
Airport congestion: MoCA asks airlines to deploy adequate manpower at check-in counters
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Amid congestion at airports, the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Tuesday asked airlines to deploy adequate manpower at all check-in and baggage drop counters to ensure smooth flow of passengers.

Besides, the ministry has requested the scheduled airlines to place real time data on their social media feeds regarding waiting time at respective airports' entry gates.

The latest communication comes against the backdrop of rising passenger complaints of long waiting hours at Delhi airport where the authorities have taken various measures to ease the congestion.

According to the ministry, it has come to the notice that the airline check-in counters at certain airports are found unmanned or inadequately manned during early morning hours leading to congestion at the airports, thereby causing inconvenience to the passengers.

''Scheduled airlines are therefore advised to deploy sufficient manpower at all check-in/baggage drop counters well in advance to ensure de-congestion and smooth flow of passengers at airports,'' it said.

Further, the ministry has requested airlines to place real time data on their social media feeds regarding waiting time at respective airports' entry gates.

Domestic air traffic is on the rise and airlines carried more than 4.18 lakh people on December 12, as per official data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

