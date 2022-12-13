Left Menu

West Bengal: 17 children injured as school bus crashes head-on with truck

At least 17 children were injured when their school bus crashed head-on with a truck in West Bengals North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday, police said.The incident happened on Taki Road at Bishnupur in Matia police station area, around 40 km from Kolkata, they said.In all, 25 children were on the bus when the accident happened around 9.30 am.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-12-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 18:54 IST
West Bengal: 17 children injured as school bus crashes head-on with truck
  • Country:
  • India

At least 17 children were injured when their school bus crashed head-on with a truck in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened on Taki Road at Bishnupur in Matia police station area, around 40 km from Kolkata, they said.

In all, 25 children were on the bus when the accident happened around 9.30 am. Locals with the help of police rescued the children and took them to the Dhanyakuria hospital.

While most of the children were discharged after first-aid, the conditions of two students and the bus driver were critical, police said.

They were later shifted to the Basirhat hospital for better treatment.

The driver of the speeding truck was also injured in the crash. No arrests have been made in connection with the accident, a police officer said.

An investigation was started after a police complaint was filed by the parents of two children, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

 The
3
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
4
Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022