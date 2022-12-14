Left Menu

Morocco airline cancels World Cup fans flights, citing Qatar restrictions

The Qatari government's international media office did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Royal Air Maroc had previously said it would lay on 30 additional flights to help fans get to Qatar for Wednesday night's semi-final game against France but on Tuesday a source at a RAM travel agency said only 14 flights had been scheduled.

14-12-2022
  • Morocco

Morocco's national airline said it was cancelling all flights it had scheduled for Wednesday to carry fans to Doha for the World Cup semi-final, citing what it said was a decision by Qatari authorities.

"Following the latest restrictions imposed by the Qatari authorities, Royal Air Maroc regrets to inform customers of the cancellation of their flights operated by Qatar Airways," the airline said in an emailed statement. The Qatari government's international media office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Royal Air Maroc had previously said it would lay on 30 additional flights to help fans get to Qatar for Wednesday night's semi-final game against France but on Tuesday a source at a RAM travel agency said only 14 flights had been scheduled. The cancellation of Wednesday's seven scheduled flights means RAM was only able to fly the seven flights on Tuesday, leaving fans who had already booked match tickets or hotel rooms unable to travel.

RAM said it would reimburse air tickets and apologised to customers. The RAM spokesperson did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment. Qatar Airways did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

