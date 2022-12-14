India confident of achieving textile export target of USD 100 billion by 2030

Union Minister of Textiles, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal said that India was confident of achieving textile export target of USD 100 billion by 2030. He was interacting with media persons during the two-day' Kashi Tamil Samagam' in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh today.

The Minister announced that a unique, one of its kind exhibition, 'VIRAASAT' will be organized in New Delhi to celebrate 75 handwoven saris of India.

He said that in the festival 'My Sari My Pride' handwoven saris ranging from Patola, Banarasi, Paithani, Kanjivaram, and others will be exhibited. He added that weavers from across the country will participate in the festival which will start on December 16th at Janpath Haat, New Delhi.

Shri Goyal noted the profound connection that Kashi had with Tamil Nadu and said that he is reminded of Dev Deepavali firecrackers burst in Kashi which must have been produced in Sivakasi. Similarly, Tenkashi in Tamil Nadu, which is also known for its massive textile sector, also has a deep connection with Kashi, he added.

"Kashi has a connection with Tamil Nadu. There's influence of Tamil Nadu on Kashi," Shri Goyal said during the interaction. He said that about 2000 years ago, people belonging to Chetinad group came to Kashi and are since then, a part of the state.

He added that Textiles Sector delegation from across the country have reached Kashi to participate in the two-day event. He hoped that after meetings and discussions with the participants, a roadmap for the Sector would be prepared.

(With Inputs from PIB)