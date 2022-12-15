Two-day Mangaluru Technovanza to begin on Friday
Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) Mangaluru Cluster will hold its second edition of 'Mangaluru Technovanza' on Friday and Saturday.
Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) Mangaluru Cluster will hold its second edition of 'Mangaluru Technovanza' on Friday and Saturday. According to CN Ashwath Narayan, the state's Minister for IT, the event which will be conducted at TMA Pai Convention Center would address the key stakeholders and aims to drive the impact areas for the cluster.
Several programs spreading across two days comprises Mangaluru BLUE, Women @ Work (W@W), CEO roundtable, Walkathon, and Conference. To coincide with the occasion, the Mangaluru office of 'Cashfree' and Udupi office of cloud-based 'Niveus Solutions' would be launched, a statement said on Wednesday.
These companies which have been handheld by KDEM would generate a large number of employment, Narayan was quoted in the statement. Minister S. Angara, leading entrepreneurs including Harshil Mathur, Aakash Sinha, Ravish Narayan, Nikhil Khamat, Karnataka Bank MD Mahabaleshwar Bhat, SBI CGM Nandakishore, Manipal Academy of Higher Education CEO Muhammad Zubair, Canara Chamber of Commerce chairperson Ganesh Kamath, STPI Director Ravindra Aroor will be a few other attendees. (ANI)
