Mumbai: Glitch in signalling system delays suburban train services on Harbour, Trans-Harbour lines

Passengers said that even after the resumption of services, the locals got delayed by at least 20 minutes on the Harbour line during the morning rush hour, although the delay was slightly less on the Trans-Harbour line.Trains on the Harbour line ferry around 10 lakh commuters daily.

Suburban train services on Mumbai's Harbour and Trans-Harbour lines operated by the Central Railway (CR) were disrupted during the morning peak hours on Thursday due to a technical snag in the signalling system at a Navi Mumbai railway station, officials said.

The glitch occurred at the Juinagar railway station leading to a delay of about an hour on the Harbour (Panvel to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) and the Trans-Harbour (Panvel to Thane) routes, they said. ''Due to the glitch in the signal, a track-changing point at Juinagar railway station got out of order from 6 am. Because of the problem, the suburban services were running only between CSMT to Vashi on the Harbour line and Thane to Nerul on the Trans-Harbor route till the problem was rectified at 7 pm,'' an official said.

Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer of the CR, said that although the issue got resolved and the services resumed later, it caused a delay on both the routes due to bunching of trains. Passengers said that even after the resumption of services, the locals got delayed by at least 20 minutes on the Harbour line during the morning rush hour, although the delay was slightly less on the Trans-Harbour line.

Trains on the Harbour line ferry around 10 lakh commuters daily.

