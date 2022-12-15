Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Windowpane of new Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat train damaged as someone hurls stone

A windowpane of the newly-inaugurated Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express train suffered damage after an unidentified person hurled a stone at it in Chhattisgarh, an official said on Thursday.The incident took place between Durg and Bhilai Nagar railway stations under the Raipur division of the South East Central Railway SECR on Wednesday evening when this semi-high speed train was heading to Bilaspur in the state, he said.

The incident took place between Durg and Bhilai Nagar railway stations under the Raipur division of the South East Central Railway (SECR) on Wednesday evening when this semi-high speed train was heading to Bilaspur in the state, he said. ''Somebody hurled a stone at the train from outside, which caused damage to a window of the E1 coach last evening. But nobody was injured in the incident,'' the official said.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) was informed about it and a probe was initiated, he added. The Vande Bharat Express train between Nagpur in Maharashtra and Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, the sixth such service in the country, was flagged-off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

