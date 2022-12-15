Chhattisgarh: Windowpane of new Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat train damaged as someone hurls stone
A windowpane of the newly-inaugurated Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express train suffered damage after an unidentified person hurled a stone at it in Chhattisgarh, an official said on Thursday.The incident took place between Durg and Bhilai Nagar railway stations under the Raipur division of the South East Central Railway SECR on Wednesday evening when this semi-high speed train was heading to Bilaspur in the state, he said.
- Country:
- India
A windowpane of the newly-inaugurated Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express train suffered damage after an unidentified person hurled a stone at it in Chhattisgarh, an official said on Thursday.
The incident took place between Durg and Bhilai Nagar railway stations under the Raipur division of the South East Central Railway (SECR) on Wednesday evening when this semi-high speed train was heading to Bilaspur in the state, he said. ''Somebody hurled a stone at the train from outside, which caused damage to a window of the E1 coach last evening. But nobody was injured in the incident,'' the official said.
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) was informed about it and a probe was initiated, he added. The Vande Bharat Express train between Nagpur in Maharashtra and Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, the sixth such service in the country, was flagged-off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Six students of Nagpur govt medical college suspended for ragging
Six students of Nagpur govt medical college suspended for ragging
Maha: Two guards, three history-sheeters held for ganja supply racket in Nagpur jail
Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway will be a game-changer project: Maha CM Shinde
Maha: Six medical students of Nagpur college booked for ragging