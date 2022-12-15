Artemis Cardiac Care expands from regional to national status by partnering with GEM Hospitals in Chennai

Artemis Cardiac Care, a promising chain cardiac care centres throughout northern India, expands its wings down south by partnering with GEM Hospitals, Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The two organisations signed a Memorandum of Association (MoA) on December 15, 2022, officiating their partnership in providing quality cardiac care services to patients throughout the country.

The event was attended by the management of both hospitals, including Dr C. Palanivelu (the Chairman of GEM Hospitals, Chennai), Dr S. Asokan (the CEO of GEM Hospitals, Chennai), Dr P. Senthilnathan (the Director of GEM Hospitals, Chennai), and Dr Kapil Mohan (the CEO of Artemis Cardiac Care). The cardiac care centres will officially commence their operations from February 2023 onward. Both Artemis Cardiac Care and GEM Hospitals enjoy a long-established reputation in the healthcare sectors of north and south India, respectively. By joining hands, they aspire to provide quality and affordable cardiac care to patients looking for the best heart hospital all over India. By combining the operational powers of both sides, the new partnership will involve the use of state-of-the-art equipment to diagnose and treat the heart conditions of their patients.

Dr Kapil Mohan believes that the partnership with GEM Hospitals will fuel his team's mission to make quality healthcare accessible to every corner of the country. He says, "We are missioned to establish our 30-35 centres across India to make quality cardiac care available to everyone." By teaming up with GEM hospitals in Chennai, we are only motivated to stay on our mission. "We strongly believe that Artemis Cardiac Care's association with GEM Hospitals will lead to healthy and happy hearts across the country!" Dr S. Asokan believes that the partnership will allow his team to make more people aware of modern cardiac diagnoses and treatments. He says, "We aim to provide every heart patient in need across southern India with treatments that do not compromise in terms of quality or the technologies used." "There has always been a need to control the growing heart-related issues in the country, and our union with Artemis Cardiac Care would be an important cog in the wheel of a nationwide drive to make more hearts healthy!"

