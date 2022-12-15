Iranian oil minister stable after heart attack, ministry says

The Iranian oil minister is in a stable condition after a heart attack on Thursday, the oil ministry said in a statement reported by the official IRNA news agency.

"Javad Owji, the minister of oil, was admitted to a public hospital in Tehran following a heart attack which occurred on the sidelines of a government meeting and was caused by heavy work pressures," the statement said. "After necessary measures were taken by the medical staff, the minister's condition is currently stable."

