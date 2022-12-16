Left Menu

Mangaluru airport gets ACI accreditation

It is the only programme in the airport industry that provides a 360 view of customer experience management.The latest accreditation from the ACI reaffirms commitment of MIA to ensure enhanced customer experience with various initiatives such as passenger engagement activities, digital solutions for interaction and grievance redressal.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-12-2022 19:45 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 19:45 IST
Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has received the certificate of accreditation from the Airports Council International (ACI).

The accreditation is for level-2 of the airport customer experience accreditation programme. The certificate recognises the commitment of MIA to continue with its customer experience improvement, a release from the MIA here said Friday.

Issued on December 14, 2022, the accreditation is valid for one year.

The accreditation program aims to further strengthen the continued endeavour of this ‘Gateway To Goodness’ to enhance customer experience enhancement. Participating airports undergo a comprehensive assessment and training that includes stakeholder and employee engagement and staff development. It is the only programme in the airport industry that provides a 360° view of customer experience management.

The latest accreditation from the ACI reaffirms commitment of MIA to ensure enhanced customer experience with various initiatives such as passenger engagement activities, digital solutions for interaction and grievance redressal. This accreditation is a further reinforcement of the prestigious ACI Worlds Voice of the Customer Award that MIA received in February 2021, the release said.

