Bank of Maharashtra appoints Prashant Kumar Goyal as Director

The Bank of Maharashtra on Friday said it appointed Prashant Kumar Goyal as Director of the lender with effect from Thursday. According to a statement from the lender, Prashant Kumar Goyal is 2007 batch IAS officer of Tripura cadre, who was on central deputation and working as director in the Department of Financial Services.

He was earlier posted as secretary to the chief minister of Tripura, with an additional charge of secretary, general administration (Cabinet and Confidential) Department with independent charge of industries and commerce department and information and cultural affairs department. The lender's statement said he has more than 15 years of work experience in management, administration and public policy, among others. (ANI)

