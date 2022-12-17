Fire breaks out in Delhi hospital, no casualties: Officials

A fire broke out at a hospital in south Delhi's GK-I on Saturday morning, Delhi Fire Services officials said.

No injuries or casualties were reported, they added.

A call about the blaze was received at 9.07 am after which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior official said.

The fire broke out at the office and basement of the hospital and the flames were doused by 9:50 am, he said, adding that the cause of the fire is being ascertained.

