Fire breaks out in Delhi hospital, no casualties: Officials
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2022 10:11 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 10:11 IST
A fire broke out at a hospital in south Delhi's GK-I on Saturday morning, Delhi Fire Services officials said.
No injuries or casualties were reported, they added.
A call about the blaze was received at 9.07 am after which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior official said.
The fire broke out at the office and basement of the hospital and the flames were doused by 9:50 am, he said, adding that the cause of the fire is being ascertained.
