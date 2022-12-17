T-Rex The Toyland launches its branded toys showroom in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 17 (ANI/PNN): T-Rex The Toyland, a happening toy store retail chain of India based out of Surat has forayed in Ahmedabad with the launch of its exclusive showroom offering a wide range of toys for the branded toy lovers. T-Rex The Toyland's showroom located at Kadam Complex, Judges Bungalow Road in Ahmedabad's Bodakdev was inaugurated with much fanfare on Wednesday. Ahmedabad is another location where the T-Rex made its presence after Surat, Vapi and Vadodara in Gujarat.

According to the company officials, toy lovers in Ahmedabad will be able to see and purchase a range of branded toys from the world's renowned branded toy companies under one roof. The company is planning to open 100 more stores in the next 3 years in India.

Sneha Makwana, founder of T-Rex The Toyland said, "T-Rex showrooms offers a wide range of toys from the world famous brands such as Mattel, Hasbro, Fun Skool, Simba, Mirada etc. Toys in the categories such as educational, car and collectables, Gun and target, doll and doll house, sports, puzzle, and cube among others are made available to the customers" Megha Khamar, partner of the Ahmedabad franchise of T-Rex said, "We have toys from major brands across the world. This is going to be a one stop destination for the toy lovers in Ahmedabad.

