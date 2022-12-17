Left Menu

Subhrakant Panda formally takes over as FICCI President

Subhrakant Panda, who was the Senior Vice President of FICCI, succeeded Sanjiv Mehta as President of the apex chamber during the conclusion of the 95th Annual General Meeting held today in New Delhi.

FICCI President Subhrakant Panda (Image: FICCI). Image Credit: ANI
Industrialist Subhrakant Panda on Saturday formally took over as President of the leading industry body Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). Panda, who was the Senior Vice President of FICCI, succeeded Sanjiv Mehta as President of the apex chamber during the conclusion of the 95th Annual General Meeting held today in New Delhi.

Panda is the Managing Director of Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Ltd, which is the country's leading, fully integrated producer of ferroalloys with captive mining and power generation. He has been active in FICCI for two decades and was the first Chairman of the FICCI Odisha State Council besides heading the FICCI National Manufacturing Committee.

Panda graduated from the Questrom School of Business, Boston University in 1993 with a dual concentration in Finance and Operations Management. Besides, FICCI in a statement said Anish Shah, Managing Director and CEO of Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd has been elevated as Senior Vice President, and Harsha Vardhan Agarwal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Emami Limited has joined FICCI leadership as Vice President. (ANI)

