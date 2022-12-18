Left Menu

One killed, 9 injured as school bus overturns, falls into pit in UP

After receiving information about the accident, police personnel from Khorabar station and Ramnagar Karjaha post reached the spot and rushed the injured to the hospital, they said.The driver and two children have been referred to the BRD Medical College here for treatment, they added.Superintendent of Police City KK Vishnoi said the body of the cyclist has been sent for a post-mortem examination.The bus was going from Deoria to Gorakhpur.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 18-12-2022 16:58 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 16:56 IST
One killed, 9 injured as school bus overturns, falls into pit in UP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was killed and nine people were injured after a school bus overturned and fell into a 10-ft-deep pit here on Sunday as its driver lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid hitting a cyclist, police said.

The cyclist, Tilakdhari (50), died and the bus driver, Dharmendra Yadav (28), was critically injured in the accident that occurred in Bhainsa Dhoda village under Khorabar police station area, they said.

The bus, which was carrying 62 passengers, was going from Deoria to Gorakhpur, a school official said.

The driver of the school bus lost control of the vehicle while he was trying to avoid hitting a cyclist. The bus overturned and fell into a 10-ft-deep pit, the police said.

While the cyclist died on the spot, the bus driver and eight students were injured. After receiving information about the accident, police personnel from Khorabar station and Ramnagar Karjaha post reached the spot and rushed the injured to the hospital, they said.

The driver and two children have been referred to the BRD Medical College here for treatment, they added.

Superintendent of Police (City) KK Vishnoi said the body of the cyclist has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

The bus was going from Deoria to Gorakhpur. The students were going to visit the Gorakhnath temple, planetarium and other places, said school manager Shekhar Vishwakarma, who reached the spot.

Sixty-two passengers, including students and teachers, were in the bus. The students who have been referred to the BRD Medical College for treatment are Aziz Ahmad (12) and Aditya Yadav (12), he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on another world

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on anoth...

 Global
2
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

 United States
3
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
4
Researchers may have answered decades-old question about how galaxies evolve

Researchers may have answered decades-old question about how galaxies evolve

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022