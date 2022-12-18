Left Menu

Three killed, 10 injured as buses collide in Greater Noida

They were headed towards Noida from Greater Noida, a police official said.A bus was coming from Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh and the other from Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh.

Three people died and 10 were injured after a bus rammed into another from behind on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway here on Sunday, police said.

The crash took place near Sector 157 under Knowledge Park police station area, they said.

One of the buses was stationary and the other rammed into it from behind. They were headed towards Noida from Greater Noida, a police official said.

''A bus was coming from Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh and the other from Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh. After the collision at around 5 am, police teams were rushed to the spot. Three people died due to injuries, while 10 were hospitalised for treatment,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Abhishek Verma said.

The deceased were identified as Kartik Trivedi (18), a native of Pratapgarh, Kamil (25) from Delhi and Sheru (29) from Bhind in Madhya Pradesh, the police said.

Knowledge Park police station in-charge Vinod Kumar Singh said passengers of the bus coming from Pratapgarh alleged that its driver was in an inebriated state and this is being investigated.

An FIR has been lodged against the unidentified bus driver, who managed to flee, under Section 304A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and searches are being carried out to arrest him, Singh said.

