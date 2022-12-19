India-based company Permionics to service solar wafer orders of over 10 GW capacity

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], December 19 (ANI/PRNewswire): Permionics, a Gujarat-based pioneer in membrane technology, is on its way to making major changes in the way we approach sustainability. With pollution and environmental degradation being the number 1 threat to mankind, the need for renewable resources and sustainable solutions is higher than ever before.

As renewable energy continues to rise in popularity, major solar cell manufacturers and companies in the sector are looking to backward integrate and take control of their supply chain. One crucial component of this process is the solar wafer, which is made from silicon ingots. However, the production of solar wafers is a water-intensive process. To produce just one GW of wafer capacity, roughly 1 million litres of purified water is required each day. This water, known as semiconductor grade water or 18Meg Ohm water, is the purest form of water and requires a complex and expensive purification process.

In addition to the large amounts of water needed for production, the manufacturing process also generates waste in the form of chemicals used for cleaning and etching the wafers. This waste requires careful treatment and disposal, and many companies are looking for ways to recycle and reuse water in order to make the process more sustainable. The government of India is fully supporting this revolution and plans to increase its domestic solar equipment manufacturing capacity to 25 gigawatts (GW) of solar cells and modules, and 10 GW of wafers by April 2023, according to two government officials.

Currently, India has a manufacturing capacity of 3 GW for solar cells and 15 GW for modules. Additionally, manufacturing zones for power and renewable energy equipment are being set up in coastal, mountain, and landlocked states. Permionics Group, a Liquid Separation & Membrane Technology pioneer, specializing in water and waste management systems, has mastered the technology and process integration necessary for total water and waste management in the solar wafer manufacturing process.

It has years of immense expertise in this field, having executed multiple USP-grade water systems and end-to-end management systems in the pharmaceutical industry for decades. The company works closely with its customers to deliver end-to-end customized solutions, meeting their requirements and needs. By using state-of-the-art unit processes and exotic materials, Permionics is able to make the process greener and more sustainable. This is a revolutionary step in environmental conservation.

