Abhilaya launches EV Fleet in Mumbai for last mile connectivity services

In a bid to achieve reduce its carbon footprint, enable sustainable growth and make its operations more cost effective, Abhilaya has launched a fleet of EV vehicles that will form a part of its last mile delivery fleet in Mumbai.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-12-2022 12:35 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 12:35 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): In a bid to achieve reduce its carbon footprint, enable sustainable growth and make its operations more cost effective, Abhilaya has launched a fleet of EV vehicles that will form a part of its last mile delivery fleet in Mumbai. The firm launched 25 two-wheeler EV's in Mumbai to meet the last mile delivery needs of its clients. Abhilaya has procured these vehicles from Bounce. Bounce provides replaceable batteries that will help Abhilaya in seamless fleet operation with no disruption in service during business hours, enabling it in maintaining its quality of service.

This is the firm's second city launch. Abhilaya had successfully launched an EV fleet of 50 two-wheelers in Bengaluru in November. Commenting on the EV launch Shrikant Nibandhe, Managing Director, One World Logistics Pvt. Ltd. said "We are delighted to expand our EV fleet and endeavour to become a business that grows consistently while reducing its carbon footprint."

Abhilaya has currently launched its two-wheeler EV fleet in Bengaluru and Mumbai and plans to extend its EV fleet's presence in Ahmedabad by launching a fleet of 20 EVs in January. One World Logistics Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Total Transport. It offers services of last mile, rural mile and rural B2B delivery. It operates under the brand "Abhilaya" with a focus on last mile delivery especially for Amazon, Flipkart and Jio with a target to work with other ecommerce players at PAN India level. It is an on-demand last-mile delivery solution provider offering tech-enabled delivery solutions for E-commerce, Restaurants, FMCG, Pharma and online & offline retail.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

