S.Africa's Harmony Gold reports mine fatality

South Africa's Harmony Gold on Monday reported a fatality at its Kusasalethu mine 90 kilometres (55.92 miles) west of Johannesburg after a fall-of-ground accident. The accident occurred on Dec.15 following a "seismic event", the company said in a statement. The company has so far reported three fatalities during the first six months of the current financial year.

Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 17:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

South Africa's Harmony Gold on Monday reported a fatality at its Kusasalethu mine 90 kilometres (55.92 miles) west of Johannesburg after a fall-of-ground accident.

The accident occurred on Dec.15 following a "seismic event", the company said in a statement. Internal investigations are underway, it added.

Harmony reported 13 fatalities in its 2022 financial year to June 30, up from 11 work-related deaths reported the previous year. The company has so far reported three fatalities during the first six months of the current financial year.

