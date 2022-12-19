Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-12-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 19:27 IST
Fog related accident: One killed, 22 injured as bus collides with truck in Haryana's Bahadurgarh
  • Country:
  • India

A woman was killed while 22 others travelling in the bus were injured when it collided with a truck near a village in Haryana's Bahadurgarh on Monday amid fog in the area, police said.

Three people travelling in the bus sustained serious injuries when the mishap took place on Jhajjar-Sonipat road in Jhajjar district, they said.

''A woman travelling in the bus was killed while 22 others were injured when the vehicle collided with a truck. There was dense fog in the area at the time of the accident,'' Inspector Jasvir, SHO of Aasoda police station in Jhajjar district, said over the phone.

Notably, a thick blanket of fog on Monday morning reduced visibility at several places in Haryana.

