Left Menu

Bengal to plant trees at border to prevent air pollutants from other states: Minister

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-12-2022 09:49 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 09:44 IST
Bengal to plant trees at border to prevent air pollutants from other states: Minister
Manas Bhunia Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Environment Minister Manas Bhunia said that air pollution in southern districts of the state was increasing due to stubble burning in neighbouring Jharkhand and Bihar.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, he said the state government was planning to plant ''tall trees'' along the border to prevent smoke from stubble burning enter the state.

Asked which species of trees will be planted and by when, Bhunia later told PTI, ''We are discussing these with experts and it will be announced shortly.'' ''We will hold a meeting to decide the mechanism,'' he added.

West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) chairman Kalyan Rudra said a satellite-based mechanism to monitor the burning of stubble has been developed with assistance from IIT-Delhi.

Bhunia also said sensors will be installed in state-run buses to measure air pollution on Kolkata roads Initially, the devices will be installed in buses of six-seven routes that crisscross the city, he said.

''We will soon install sensors in state-run buses of six-seven routes to measure air pollution. Three-four non-AC buses in each of these routes will have the devices installed in the driver's cabin to disseminate real-time data,'' he said.

The project was being implemented with the help of experts from IIT-Delhi, the minister said.

Bhunia chaired a meeting with representatives of firecracker makers where problems ailing the sector were discussed.

The fireworks makers expressed willingness to produce environment-friendly fireworks if they receive necessary assistance from the state, he said.

''They claimed that NOC (no objection certificate) from fire brigade gets delayed at times and police conduct raids causing hardships to them,'' the minister said.

Bhunia said he assured the representatives that he would look into these issues.

The state government was planning a cluster for the industry in the South 24 Parganas district, besides training the manufacturers.

He said the WBPCB will be on guard on Christmas and New Year's Eve to check bursting of firecrackers.

On the indiscriminate firecrackers used during and after the FIFA World Cup's final match on Sunday night, Bhunia said, ''Yes, I also heard about that. We are trying to bring down air and sound pollution.''

TRENDING

1
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
2
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a day earlier; New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022