1 killed, 14 injured in road accidents due to dense fog in UP

One person was killed and 14 were injured in separate accidents amid low visibility due to dense fog in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr and Sitapur districts on Tuesday morning, police said.

In Bulandshahr, a truck driver was killed and six people were injured in a pile-up involving several vehicles on Bulandshahr-Aligarh road under Arnia police station area, they said.

The injured were rushed to the hospital and the damaged vehicles were removed from the road with the help of cranes, they said.

At around 6 am, the driver of a mini-truck lost control of the vehicle after one of its tyres burst. As a result, a roadways bus, a canter and some other small vehicles behind the mini-truck collided with each other, Additional Superintendent of Police, (Rural) Bajrang Bali Chaurasia said.

A truck driver was seriously injured in the incident and later died in hospital, he said.

Two of the injured are undergoing treatment in Aligarh and Bulandshahr, the ASP said, adding that a few others who sustained minor injuries proceeded on their onward journey.

In Sitapur, eight people were injured when the van in which they were travelling hit a stationary truck due to low visibility, the police said.

Four of the passengers sustained serious injuries in the accident that occurred near Kalli village under Misrikh police station area, they said.

Due to dense fog and reduced visibility on the road, the van rammed into the truck, which was parked on the roadside, from behind, the police said.

The van driver and three passengers sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the community health centre (CHC), they said.

Four of the injured were referred to Lucknow for treatment as they were critically injured, said Dr Prakhar Srivastava at CHC Misrikh.

