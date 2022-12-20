Left Menu

1 killed, 14 injured in road accidents due to dense fog in UP

PTI | Sitapur | Updated: 20-12-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 17:01 IST
1 killed, 14 injured in road accidents due to dense fog in UP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One person was killed and 14 were injured in separate accidents amid low visibility due to dense fog in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr and Sitapur districts on Tuesday morning, police said.

In Bulandshahr, a truck driver was killed and six people were injured in a pile-up involving several vehicles on Bulandshahr-Aligarh road under Arnia police station area, they said.

The injured were rushed to the hospital and the damaged vehicles were removed from the road with the help of cranes, they said.

At around 6 am, the driver of a mini-truck lost control of the vehicle after one of its tyres burst. As a result, a roadways bus, a canter and some other small vehicles behind the mini-truck collided with each other, Additional Superintendent of Police, (Rural) Bajrang Bali Chaurasia said.

A truck driver was seriously injured in the incident and later died in hospital, he said.

Two of the injured are undergoing treatment in Aligarh and Bulandshahr, the ASP said, adding that a few others who sustained minor injuries proceeded on their onward journey.

In Sitapur, eight people were injured when the van in which they were travelling hit a stationary truck due to low visibility, the police said.

Four of the passengers sustained serious injuries in the accident that occurred near Kalli village under Misrikh police station area, they said.

Due to dense fog and reduced visibility on the road, the van rammed into the truck, which was parked on the roadside, from behind, the police said.

The van driver and three passengers sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the community health centre (CHC), they said.

Four of the injured were referred to Lucknow for treatment as they were critically injured, said Dr Prakhar Srivastava at CHC Misrikh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
2
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease therapy; Medical device makers drop products as EU law sows chaos and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022