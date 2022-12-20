Left Menu

US probing reports that Hertz rented cars with open recalls

PTI | Detroit | Updated: 20-12-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 17:11 IST
The US government's road safety agency says it is investigating allegations that Hertz rented vehicles to customers without getting required recall repairs.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in a document posted Tuesday on its website that it has information indicating Hertz rented Nissan and Ford vehicles with unrepaired safety recalls.

The agency says that would violate the federal Motor Vehicle Safety Act. It has opened an investigation to audit Hertz's recall record.

Messages were left early Tuesday seeking comment from Hertz Corp., which is based in Florida.

NHTSA says the vehicles are from the 2018 through 2020 model years.

The agency has the authority to fine companies that don't comply with the safety act.

