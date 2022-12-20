Akasa Air on Tuesday said it will start operating flight services between Goa and Bengaluru.

The services will begin from January 11 next year, according to the airline.

The airline, which commenced its operatons in early August, flies to 11 domestic destinations.

Offering two daily flights from Goa to Bengaluru, increasing to three daily flights from February 1, and two daily flights from Goa to Mumbai, this enhanced connectivity between the commercial cities and one of the country's most popular tourism hubs, will help boost economic growth and also help increase the tourist footprint, the airline said.

*** Volkswagen Passenger Cars India sets up 2 touch points in Kolkata * Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has set up two new touch points in Kolkata, taking the total number of outlets in the city to four, besides three service facilities.

The new outlets will host company's car models such as Taigun and Virtus, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

In an endeavour to be accessible and offer German-engineered products and services, the company has expanded its network presence in order to meet the requirements of the customers, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director at Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said. *** IHCL inks first property in Rajkot in Gujarat * Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday announced the signing of its first hotel in Rajkot, Gujarat.

The 120-key property is a conversion and will be rebranded as IHCL - SeleQtions hotel after renovations, the company said in a statement.

''In line with our vision to establish a strong foothold in Gujarat, the SeleQtions hotel at Rajkot is yet another addition to the company's portfolio in the state. We are delighted to partner with City Organisers for this hotel,'' IHCL Executive Vice President - Real Estate and Development, Suma Venkatesh said.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 20 hotels across Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta and Ginger brands across Gujarat, including four under development.

