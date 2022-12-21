11 injured in pile-up of vehicles in Gorakhpur due to fog

Left Menu

At least 11 people were injured in a pile-up involving several vehicles on the Lucknow-Gorakhpur National Highway due to low visibility caused by dense fog on Wednesday, police said.A bus overturned after colliding with a truck in the GIDA area here which led to the pile-up of more than 12 other vehicles.On getting information about the incident, police reached the spot and rushed the injured to a hospital.People in vehicles behind this bus were injured in the accident and passengers of the bus also suffered minor injuries.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 21-12-2022 19:25 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 19:25 IST
No causality has been reported so far, police said.

Joint Magistrate Neha Bandhu said the road has been cleared for traffic.

On getting information about the incident, police reached the spot and rushed the injured to a hospital.

People in vehicles behind this bus were injured in the accident and passengers of the bus also suffered minor injuries. No causality has been reported so far, police said.

Joint Magistrate Neha Bandhu said the road has been cleared for traffic.

A day earlier, two persons were killed and 15 injured in separate accidents amid low visibility due to dense fog in different districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The state government on Tuesday decided to stop the plying of roadways buses at night due to rising fog-related accidents. Online reservations of night services will also remain suspended for the next month to ensure passenger safety.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

