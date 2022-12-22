Captain Rahul Bali conferred "Goodwill Ambassador Award" for empowering the youth of J&K and Ladakh

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Internationally acclaimed Festival Curator Captain Rahul Sudesh Bali has been conferred the prestigious "Goodwill Ambassador Award" for his outstanding contribution towards empowering the youth and promoting peace and harmony in J&K and Ladakh. The award was given by Dr Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, Chairman of J&K Peace Foundation who flew in from Srinagar for this special ceremony organised at the Press Club of Jammu. Some of the other dignitaries present at the ceremony included Lt. Col. Devender Anand PRO Ministry of Defence, Sh. Phonsok Ladhakhi a renowned Film Personality from Ladakh and Senior Journalist and Academician Sh. Ashwani Kumar who is often referred as one of the most credible Voices of Jammu & Kashmir.

On receiving the coveted award, Captain Rahul Bali said, "I feel extremely honoured and blessed that premier peace organisations like J&K Peace Foundation are not only acknowledging my efforts towards empowering the youth of J&K and Ladakh but have also extended full support towards this noble cause. The Dil Maange More Festival garnered an overwhelming response from the youth and looking at the level of their creativity, I am confident that they are absolutely ready to take on the world & develop a lot of synergies for their overall growth. I am also extremely grateful to the Indian Army for believing in my vision and initiating this brilliant endeavour that would undoubtedly be a major step towards creating success stories from J&K and Ladakh and immensely help in Nation Building." Captain Rahul Bali is a well-known name in the Festivals circuits across the globe and has been doing tremendous work in spreading the fragrance of India via Cinema. He recently curated the first-ever Dil Maange More Short Film Festival under the aegis of Northern Command of the Indian Army to empower the youth of J&K and Ladakh in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Nation Building.

The festival saw active participation of renowned film personalities like Imtiaz Ali, Rahul Mittra, Umesh Shukla, Rahat Kazmi, Tariq Khan, Daisy Shah, Mir Sarwar, Sara Khan and was a mega success where more than 100 budding filmmakers from the region submitted their short films. The top five shortlisted films would now be showcased at Indian Film Festivals curated by Captain Rahul Bali across the globe giving them immense exposure and encouragement at both national and international platforms. The J&K Peace Foundation was established in 1992 under the patronship of former Prime Minister of India, Late Sh. Atal Bihari Vajpayee focused on creating a sense of Brotherhood, Love and Unity amongst the people of J&K to achieve Peace, Harmony & Prosperity in the region. The organisation has been relentlessly working towards achieving its objectives for over 25 years now and has become one of India's most reputed and respected organisations, having more than 35,000 members and followers covering 22 Districts of J&K and Ladakh.

Popular Bollywood Actress Daisy Shah and internationally acclaimed Filmmakers Rahat Kazmi and Tariq Khan were also felicitated and awarded during the function for their contribution towards empowering the region's youth. This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)