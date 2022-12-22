Left Menu

Chennai: ED attaches properties of Saravana Stores in money laundering case

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has attached immovable properties of Saravana Stores (Gold Palace) Chennai amounting to Rs 66.93 crore in relation to a money laundering case for the alleged defrauding of Axis Bank.

ANI | Updated: 22-12-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 20:53 IST
Chennai: ED attaches properties of Saravana Stores in money laundering case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has attached immovable properties of Saravana Stores (Gold Palace) Chennai amounting to Rs 66.93 crore in relation to a money laundering case for alleged defrauding of Axis Bank. The enforcement authority has initiated an investigation under PMLA, 2002 based on FIR dated February 25, 2022, registered by the Central Criminal Branch-I, Chennai. It recorded the case on September 23, 2022, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

It is alleged that Late Pallakudurai, P. Sujatha and Y.P. Shiravan Partners of Saravana Stores with criminal intention approached Axis Bank to cheat Axis Bank, Chennai. PMLA Investigation revealed that Saravana Store Chennai availed loan with "forged and fabricated documents".

Investigation revealed that the accused persons overstated the inventory, used the OCC limits to repay the loan from other financial institutions and thus misappropriated and diverted the funds for which it was not sanctioned, and committed other irregularities and thereby, the said accused persons and firms cheated the Bank. The accused Firm has generated Proceeds of Crime amounting to Rs 81.66 Cr out of criminal activities out of which Rs 66.93 Crore has been attached vide this Provisional Attachment Order. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behind voter-fraud claims

SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behin...

 United States
2
Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Check out this video

Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Che...

 Global
3
NASA gets close glimpse of a massive black hole tearing apart a wandering star: Watch video

NASA gets close glimpse of a massive black hole tearing apart a wandering st...

 Global
4
(Updated) Space Station conducts maneuver to avoid orbital debris; crew not in any danger, says NASA

(Updated) Space Station conducts maneuver to avoid orbital debris; crew not ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022